Hundreds of people attended the memorial service for an ouma and her grandchild who were allegedly strangled by her son. Kalksteenfontein residents gathered at Paternoster Square where Daffidol Faro, 62, and 10-year-old Aseeqah Erasmus were killed.

Ashley Faro was arrested a few hours after the murders on Saturday. The 39-year-old was nabbed in the Agste Laan informal settlement in Valhalla Park where he had been hiding. A family member said Ashley, who lived with his mom, threatened her so much that she took out an interdict against him.

But she said the courts failed the ouma as Faro made good on his promise to kill her. Daffidol’s body was found stuffed in a freezer by relatives while little Aseeqah was found in a bath full of water, hidden under a pile of clothing with the water still running. GONE: Aseeqah Erasmus, 10 Faro also allegedly stabbed and injured their dog before fleeing to Valhalla Park.

He appeared in Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on Monday for the murder charges. In court Faro denied killing his mom and niece and cried when he saw his family. He will be in court again today where an attorney will be appointed for him.

Relative Emilen Houston, 40, says: “We appreciate the support from the community and I understand people are really hurt about what happened.” GRIEF: Kalksteenfontein residents at the memorial Community leader Audrey Daniels says they prayed and sang together. “We even had the police attending the service.