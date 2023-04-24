Two primary school kids were hit by gang bullets while at school. Police say the two Grade 1 learners were hit in a crossfire at Riebeeck Primary School in Belhar on Friday morning after rival gangs opened fire and one suspect ran onto the school ground.

One of the victims is Carlia Roberts, 7, who had to receive 18 stitches after the bullet hit her in the back of the head, grazed her skull and came out through her left ear. SCENE: First responders at the school. According to her mom Carol, Carlia’s oupa had walked her to school that morning. “I saw her teacher phoning and I just heard someone say, ‘tell her’ and the teacher replied, ‘I don’t know how’ and I made my way to school where I was told she was shot.”

She says the little girl is severely traumatised by the shooting. HURT: Carlia Roberts with her mother Carol. Picture: Patrick Louw “She is in a lot of pain and she has nightmares, she is different from how she used to be. “She was playful and full of energy but now she plays a little because she’s surrounded by her cousins then she is in a daze. I thought I was going to lose my child but I thank God she is safe.”

She adds: “If this is happening at school then my child is nowhere safe, we are praying for a full recovery.” Carlia was taken to a mediclinic for x-rays and was discharged the same night. She is currently receiving counselling. SCENE: First responders at the school. Grandma Hester Kelly says her husband had just dropped Carlia off when he saw one guy coming past with a gun and opening fire.

She says the elderly man still scolded the skollies about shooting near the school, not even realising that his own grandchild was shot and wounded. “I do not allow her to play outside, she is always indoors now.” OUMA: Hester Kelly. The other victim and their mother where not home when the Daily Voice visited.

Police spokesman Malcolm Pojie confirms that one shooter was nabbed. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident (on Friday) at a school in Belhar at about 8.20am, where two seven-year-old children were shot and wounded are under investigation. SHOOTING: Riebeeckstraat Primary School. “According to latest reports two males were chasing each other on to the school ground when one took out a firearm and started shooting. The two children shot and injured were taken to a medical facility for treatment.”