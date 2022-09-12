An eight-year-old meisie is lucky to be alive after she was hit by three bullets during a gang shootout in Belhar on Sunday morning. Klein Tatum Mentoor was shot in the left leg when rival gangs the Mobsters and Mafias, opened fire on each other just before 9am at Zain’s Parkrite Shopping Centre.

The girl is in Grade 2 at Riebeeckstraat Primary. Mom Renecia Mentoor says Tatum was with her and skollies were chasing each other outside the winkel. “We were inside the shop and my daughter went to see who they were chasing and when she went out that was when he started shooting at the guy he was chasing, and the bullets unfortunately hit her,” she says. “Sy het drie gatjies in haar boud, one bullet went right through and doctors are saying there’s one bullet stuck, but we went for x-rays and are waiting for the results.”

EINA! Tatum’s wounds Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. “According to reports the victim was at a tuckshop when she was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” says Twigg. “An attempted murder case was registered for investigation. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in court once he has been charged.”