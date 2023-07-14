A seven-year-old girl from Wesbank has miraculously survived after being hit in the head by a stray bullet. Briley September was shot just before 9am in her yard in Rowallan Street on Thursday.

Grandparents Paulina and Brian Daniels says it appears that little Briley heard jongens fighting outside. PRAYING FOR RECOVERY: Grandma Paulina Daniels. Picture: Patrick Louw “She seker went to go look. I heard the gunshot and next I heard her screaming,” the shocked Paulina adds. “I ran out to check on her and asked her why she was crying, then she collapsed in front of the door.

“I picked her up and turned her around and I saw she was vol bloed.” The ouma said the bullet hit the Grade 2 learner from Wesbank Primary School above the eye. “We always keep them in the house because of the daily shooting and stone throwing, so I am unsure how she got out. I didn’t even know she was outside until I heard her screaming,” Paulina explains.

“I ran with her to a police van busy patrolling and they said I should lay her inside and they were going to contact the ambulance. “I am very disappointed and seer because she is my liefling kleinkind, but we pray to God for a full recovery.” RESPONSE: Police at the scene in Rowallan Street in Wesbank yesterday morning. Picture: Patrick Louw Paulina said that Briley’s mother was at work at the time of the incident and it is believed she had been escorted by the police to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.