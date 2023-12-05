A 7-year-old girl has been left with a bullet in her collarbone after skollies attacked a retired police officer and his son. A stabbing incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, ended with the child being shot in the stomach.

According to the police, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Ottery and the fight spilled over to the afternoon where a retired officer and his son were attacked by alleged gang members. A shooting ensued and little Kiara Hendricks, 7, a Grade 1 learner at Christel House, was shot in the stomach while playing with her friends at Hooggenoeg Court. Her brother Craig Hammond, 34, says: “She managed to get home by herself. I saw blood on her arm and when I asked, she told me that it was from her stomach.”

RESCUE: Craig found sister. Pictute: Mandilakhe Tshwete Dad David Dilgee, 55, says his little chatterbox was talking all the way to Victoria Hospital, which reassured him. David says: “We thank God that she is still alive, but I am not happy that the doctors wanted to send her home with the bullet now lodged in her collarbone. We want them to remove it, we understand that she is no longer in danger.” Grassy Park SAPS station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says a retired cop and his son were injured during the altercation.