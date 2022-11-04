A five-year-old meisie was kidnapped in Gatesville on Friday morning while on her way to school. Athlone police are currently on the scene where Abidah Dehkta was taken while sitting in a vehicle near Amber Court.

According to Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, Fowzia Veerasamy, two armed men held up the driver and grabbed the girl while she was sitting in the passenger seat. Police on scene "This morning at 7.20am the lift club arrived at Amber Court to collect a child. This is when two armed men held the driver at gunpoint and took his cellphone and keys and grabbed the child. He put her in a white double cab bakkie," says Fowzia. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police are investigating the matter.