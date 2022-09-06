Kleinvlei police are investigating a double murder after two young men were stabbed to death in Eerste River. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed three suspects have been arrested. He said the victims, aged 23 and 18, were killed during a gestry.

“Kleinvlei police attended a crime scene on Saturday, at around 9pm. Upon arrival at the crime scene near Acacia Street in Devon Park, they found the bodies of two unknown males, who sustained stab wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Swartbooi says. “The motive for the attack is an argument. Three males aged 18, 18 and 20, have since been arrested and detained. Kleinvlei police are investigating a case of murder.” SAD SIGHT: The dead lyf of one of the ouens gestiek in Kleinvlei The pa of the 23-year-old says his laaitie leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

He says his son, who had been visiting a friend who is unknown to the family, was not a gangster. “Me and my wife worked the entire day, when I got home I was watching TV and drinking coffee when someone came to call me and said I should come look because my child is laying in the road,” he says. “When I arrived, he was still alive but he could not respond to me. Many people phoned the ambulance but there was no service at the scene, only police and neighbourhood watch.