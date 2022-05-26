A two-year-old girl has died in a fire which her ouma alleges was started by her mom’s boyfriend in Samora Machel. Enzokuhle Thweni was asleep with her 12-year-old sister when their home caught alight in the early hours of Sunday.

Granny Thembeka says the boyfriend, who does not live there, had a physical altercation with the tot’s mom hours before the incident. She says her daughter had just left with her friends when tragedy struck. “There were four of them in the hokkie in the backyard and I thought they were drinking and I told them not to do that in my yard,” says the ouma.

DESTROYED: Gutted home in Samora Machel “She said she was going to walk them home and come back, they left around midnight. “As I was locking the gate, my daughter’s boyfriend just popped out from behind the wall and told me that he was assaulted by my daughter’s friends. I dismissed him because he appeared to be drunk. “My daughter said he was the one slapping her before she came home with her friends.”

The emotional ouma tells the Daily Voice that the man said something that is still ringing in her ears. “He said he was going home to get his gun so he could fight with the people who assaulted him. “Before he left, he told me that he would deal with my daughter in his own way.

“I heard that but I didn’t think it was going to be this bad. It was hardly an hour after he said that and then there was a fire.” Thembeka says she was preparing to sleep when she heard a sound from the hokkie where her two grandchildren were sleeping. “The flames were so big. I wanted to go and get the baby because the 12 year old managed to escape. The neighbours helped extinguish the flames.

“I reported to the police what the man said to me and told them that he is the one who did this because of the fight he had with my daughter on Saturday night. “We don’t know how the fire started, we have electricity, so no candles were used.” She says the boyfriend has since disappeared: “His family has promised to assist us with the DNA test and also the funeral.”