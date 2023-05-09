A Retreat mother claims her daughter, who attends a special needs school, was assaulted by another girl over a boy. An upset Marisha Pillay said that her child, a pupil at Cafda School of Skills, was assaulted but three months later, niks has been done to resolve the matter.

The alleged attack took place on February 1, saying her daughter suffered a black eye, bruised hand, broken spectacles and torn school clothes. UPSET: The 17-year-old meisie suffered a blue eye following an alleged assault between her and another girl at school. Pictures supplied When the Daily Voice spoke to the 17-year-old, she said she was talking to a friend – and not a boyfriend – when the attack took place. “The incident took place at school; my friend and I were standing and talking about how the weekend was,” she said.

“Then she [alleged attacker] said, ‘I don’t want your man’, and she came over and she smacked me. I smacked her back and then she pulled my dress. Dress buttons ripped off. Picture supplied “My friend separated us and then she smacked my glasses off and she punched me in my eye by the office. “My eye was blue, my dress was broken, my glasses were skew and my hand was swollen.

“She made remarks and said ‘another blue eye’. I feel a little scared to go to school because I don’t know what is her next step,” she added. AFTER-EFFECT: Her hand began swelling up. Marisha said she met with the school governing body and the SGB assured her that the matter would be resolved but as yet, she claims, no meeting has been held. “My daughter was so traumatised, she woke up the next morning screaming.

“Her specs are broken and chipped on the corner and need to be replaced and it is not even a year old. The buttons on her dress are torn and nothing has been replaced. “I am stressed because there is no remorse or even an update and none of this would have happened if that child kept her hands to herself. “My child has to go to school every day and face a bully.

“Her and this boy are friends, if there was something I had to be worried about, I would have known.” Marisha said she made a case at the police station and SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a 16-year-old suspect was charged with assault. AFTERMATH: Teen’s glasses allegedly broke. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the attacker was suspended: “A fight broke out in February between two learners. The two learners were both issued with letters to return to school with their parents.