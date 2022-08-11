Women’s Day ended on a tragic note for a Delft teen who was shot and killed during a gang fight. Aqeelah Schroeder, 15, was walking with her friend when she was struck on her chin.

The Grade 9 pupil at Delft High School was hit by unknown gunmen in Spitfire Circle on Tuesday around 4pm. And this prompted Aqeelah’s schoolmates, neighbourhood watch members and other organisations to march for peace from her school to her home. TAKING A STAND: Residents at the march Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Her sister Tiffany, 24, says of the shooting: “They were going to buy sausage for her friend when she was hit by a stray bullet.

“I was inside the house and then I heard gunshots and I saw the guy (who was with her) hiding behind the house and when I went outside with my son he told him to go back in. “I opened the front door and I heard people shouting that someone must call the ambulance.” The hartseer sister says when she stepped outside, she heard people screaming Aqeelah’s name.

“They said it is Aqeelah, ‘call the ambulance.’ “At that time, my mom was busy with a Women’s Day event and I went to call her. “She came and the people showed us where she was lying before she was transported to the hospital.

“She died there, the bullet went into the chin and came out the head, her brains were exposed.” SHOOT-OUT: Gunmen opened fire near shop in Spitfire Circle in Delft. Picture supplied Tiffany says her last memory of her sister was when she was dancing on the table while her aunt was visiting them. “She was having fun and she told my aunt that she wanted a last picture with her, and they took it.

“I didn’t think that something like that would happen. I am really going to miss my sister, even yesterday morning I heard her voice shouting for my mother,” the grief-stricken sister says. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says when Delft SAPS arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground on her stomach with a gunshot wound. “The victim was walking to the shop when she was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs,” he says.