Cops are hunting for skollies who nearly killed a girl who was on her way home from church. Janica Tamboer, 13, was with her friends when she was shot on Sunday afternoon on St Edward Street in Hillview.

The bullet hit her in the back, pierced through her kidney and came out the front. It was feared that the Grade 7 learner from Levana Primary School would lose the organ; she had an operation on the same night she was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital. Her friend says they were standing in St Edward Street when they saw a man running towards them.

SHOOTING: The suspects opened fire in St. Edward Street in Hillview. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “He looked frightened and then warned us to run and we did. I went into my neighbour’s yard and then I heard one gunshot and then I heard Janica scream. When I went out to look, the skollies ran away. “People came out and took Janica inside their home and then gave her sugar water and then the church people rushed her to the hospital.” Janica’s grandma Marie Jonas, 69, says when she heard the gunshots, she didn’t think that it was Janica who was hit.

FEARING FOR HER LIFE: Janica’s grandma Marie Jonas, 69. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “People came to inform me about the shooting and I went to the house where she was. “She was screaming in pain and all I could tell her was to stay with me. She was crying as we went to the hospital and then she was transferred to Groote Schuur where she had an operation,” Marie tells the Daily Voice. “The doctors said the bullet entered from the back and exited in front and hit her kidney, so they had to check the damage. They told me yesterday morning that everything looked fine.”

The ouma says she is now scared to live in Hillview. “This is a scary place to live in, children can’t even play in the streets anymore,” she explains. We are always fearing for our lives.” Police spokeswoman Ndakhe Gwala says: “This office confirms that on Sunday at around 2.30pm, a 13-year-old girl was shot and wounded by an unknown gunman.