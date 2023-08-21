A 13-year-old girl from Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain was shot in the face while playing outside on Saturday evening. Tiyana van Rooyen, a Grade 8 pupil from Beacon Hill High, is in a critical condition in hospital with a bullet understood to still be stuck in the back of her head.

Her aunt, Chevonne Delport, says the shooting happened before 7pm outside their Aintree Crescent home. SCENE: In Aintree Crescent, Beacon Valley “I was lying in bed when I heard the gunshots; when I got to the door they said Tiyana fell,” she explains. “The outjie brought her to me and her words to me was, ‘Mommy I can’t see’.

“When I saw the knop on her forehead and the blood by her mouth, I thought she just fell because of the shock of the shooting.” The aunt adds: “I placed her on the couch and wanted to put a damp cloth on her forehead when the neighbour said I shouldn’t keep her head backwards because we don’t know where the blood is coming from. “The neighbour touched the back of Tiyana’s head and said she was shot through the head, that was when we rushed her to the hospital.”

Tiyana’s mom Zola said that she was in Ottery visiting a friend when the incident took place. Tiyana van Rooyen. Picture supplied “The doctor said she is stable for now but not out of danger yet because the bullet is still stuck in her head and they won’t be able to remove it at this moment,” she said. “The bullet entered through her nostril but she has a hole at the back of her head.”