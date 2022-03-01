A sunny day ended in tragedy after a 10-year-old girl drowned in a Woodstock public swimming pool.

The fatal incident took place at the Trafalgar Swimming Pool just before 4pm on Sunday where she passed away.

A 12-year-old, who nearly drowned, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The City of Cape Town has since closed the pool until further notice.

Councillor Ian McMahon said: “Lifeguards fought bravely to resuscitate the minor, but sadly they were unsuccessful.

“The City of Cape Town would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased minor.”

Deanna February, spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services, confirmed paramedics were called to the pool for both incidents.

“EMS responded to an incident that involved a minor who drowned at Trafalgar Swimming Pool in Woodstock,” Deanna says.

“A 10-year-old girl drowned and a 12-year-old girl was transported to hospital by a private ambulance service.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased minor.”

