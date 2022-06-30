Five Bellville South families welcomed donations from the Gift of the Givers after a fire ravaged their homes earlier this month. A total of 27 people lost their homes on 12 June when a blaze destroyed their shacks off Stilwaney Crescent after 9pm.

Emily Thomas Paulse, spokesperson for the Gift of the Givers, said: “We were contacted by the community to help the families who have since moved into a container. “Some of the goods that were delivered included a food parcel of essential products while there were also toiletries and hygiene products as well as blankets and mattresses. “We felt it was our duty to help this community as they already experience unemployment and other social ills, so whatever donations we can do can hopefully help them.”

Community activist Godfrey Luyt said the families were extremely grateful for the donations they received while another drive has been set up to organise school supplies for the children who lost their possessions in the fire. “Out of the 27 people who lost their homes, there were eight children with the youngest being six months and there were also two pensioners. DESTROYED: Gutted homes “The children lost all of their school clothes and stationery so we need to get supplies.