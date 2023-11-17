Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has slammed the Israeli army as “inhumane Zionist Israeli murderers” following the brutal killing of the organisation’s regional head in Palestine on Thursday. Ahmed Abbasi was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza as he was returning from fajr morning prayer with his brother. His brother was also killed.

According to Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers, Abbasi was “directly hit and targeted with a rocket fired by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]. His body parts were scattered and in pieces.” The genocide has left over 12 000 Palestinians dead, with hospitals, schools and churches bombed. Abbasi, a father of three, was appointed as head of the Gift of the Givers office in the region in 2013.

Dr Sooliman described Abbasi as a kind, gentle, and warm human being who was directly targeted. OUTRAGE: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Dr Sooliman says: “He was responsible for implementing multiple projects including the care of orphans, widows, the elderly and ill. “He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes.”