Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has slammed the Israeli army as “inhumane Zionist Israeli murderers” following the brutal killing of the organisation’s regional head in Palestine on Thursday.
Ahmed Abbasi was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza as he was returning from fajr morning prayer with his brother. His brother was also killed.
According to Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers, Abbasi was “directly hit and targeted with a rocket fired by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]. His body parts were scattered and in pieces.”
The genocide has left over 12 000 Palestinians dead, with hospitals, schools and churches bombed.
Abbasi, a father of three, was appointed as head of the Gift of the Givers office in the region in 2013.
Dr Sooliman described Abbasi as a kind, gentle, and warm human being who was directly targeted.
Dr Sooliman says: “He was responsible for implementing multiple projects including the care of orphans, widows, the elderly and ill.
“He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes.”
He said Abbasi was adamant about staying in Gaza, despite the genocide, as he refused to run from Israeli forces, assisting where he could during these dangerous times
Dr Sooliman says: “He was a witness to the lies and deception of the IDF asking communities to move to safety and then bombing them on the way, killing hundreds.
“We are grateful that he served us for 40 consecutive days during this war where the cold-blooded murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide of a defenseless civilian population, caught up in a ghetto, took place at the hands of the anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, anti-Christian, and anti-Muslim, inhumane Zionist Israeli murderers.”