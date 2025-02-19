COPS busted two more suspects for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition while on patrols. In separate incidents on the Cape Flats, a man from Bishop Lavis and another in Lavender Hill were put in cuffs.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi reports: “Bishop Lavis police members were busy with crime combating activities on Monday when they responded to information about a firearm which is unlawfully in the possession of a suspect. “The members proceeded to an address in Olyfberg Road, entered the premises upon which a search ensued. “Their dedication paid off when they recovered a pistol with ammunition. They detained a 23-year-old man for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

He adds: “In an unrelated intervention Steenberg police were conducting crime prevention duties in Lavender Hill in the early hours of Tuesday. “When the patrol vehicle drove in Military Road, they noticed a suspicious man who tried to evade them. “The members approached the suspect, searched him and recovered a Norinco 9mm pistol with ammunition.