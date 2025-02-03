TWO skelms who robbed a cash van in Mitchells Plain have been busted nearly 10 years after the heist... in the mang. The incident hit the headlines in December 2015, when six armed men robbed a SBV van of R5.7 million at the the BP garage near the Promenade Mall.

While no shots were fired, a R500 000 cash reward was posted for information that would lead up arrests. But in a twist, Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says the ongoing investigation discovered that the duo were already innie mang after being convicted on separate cases. On Friday, the Hawks brought bandiete Fuzile Artwell Rala and Xolisa Kampule Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court, where they were finally charged with the heist.

Zolisa Kampule Fuzile Rala Vukubi reports: “On 8 December 2015, a SBV vehicle stopped at the BP Garage, Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, to deposit cash at the ATM. ”The driver remained inside the vehicle while the crew operated outside. It was alleged that a suspect opened the driver’s door and entered the armoured vehicle. “The vehicle was hijacked and later recovered at Bongweni in Khayelitsha.

“Information revealed that two other vehicles with three armed men arrived while vehicle was stationary and took cash to the amount of approximately R5.7 million as well as the service pistol of the security guard. No shots were fired during the incident.” Vukubi says that during the investigation, the skelms were identified, but their search for the boewe led them behind bars. He adds: “The ongoing investigation led to the identification of the two suspects and warrants of arrests were issued.”