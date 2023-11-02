Grassy Park police have raised the alarm after two convicted killers were handed a mere five years imprisonment at the Wynberg Regional Court recently. Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says investigators have been left baffled by the light sentences after thorough investigations by detectives had secured the convictions.

Speaking to the Daily Voice about the station’s arrest record for serious crimes on Wednesday, he said despite their best efforts, some skollies were getting away with murder. NOT IMPRESSED: Grassy Park Police Station commander Col. Dawood Laing. File photo In the first case dating back to 2017, an alleged skelm was attacked by an angry mob in Grassy Park and dumped in the Philippi farmlands to die. “At the time I was stationed at Philippi Police Station and he was brought to the station by a farmer who had found the badly beaten man near his water pump,” said Laing.

“At the time, the victim told me he was accused of stealing from a house and was attacked by five people who dumped him on the farm to die, but he initially survived. “After a long wait for an ambulance, he was taken to hospital but died on the way there.” In this case, Grassy Park detectives arrested the mob, but when the matter went to trial, only one person, Taariq Davids, was found guilty.

ARRESTS: Grassy Park Police Station. “He was sentenced to just five years for a serious crime like murder,” Laing said. He said in the second matter, a 17-year-old laaitie was arrested for killing a 41-year-old man during an argument in Parkwood in 2020. “After the murder, he was also arrested for the armed robbery of a 16-year-old girl in Fairways, where he held her at gunpoint. For the murder, he got five years and for the armed robbery, he got 10 years,” an incredulous Laing said.