You can get your will drafted for free during National Wills Week, taking place this week. The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements has urged all its housing beneficiaries to draft their wills to minimise stress, financial issues and disputes among loved ones in the event of their death.

Director of communication and stakeholder relations, Nathan Adriaanse, said: “Often our beneficiaries have a misconception that since the department hands over breaking new ground (BNG) houses, the department can be involved when there are disputes in the family, in terms of who inherits the house when the beneficiary has passed away without a will. “Unfortunately, the department cannot be involved or make decisions in such instances.” He said once a government subsidised house and title deed has been handed over, it is the beneficiary’s responsibility to ensure that they have a will in place which stipulates who gets to inherit their house.

During National Wills Week 2022, anyone can get free assistance to draft a will from participating attorneys in the Western Cape from the Law Society of South Africa, for a list go to www.lssa.org.za. Assistance can also be provided at any time from various banks, insurance companies, NGO’s and individuals who have the necessary skills to draft a will. Beneficiaries can also draft their own will, provided that the will is in writing, reflect the date and place, all pages must be signed by the testator as well as two competent witnesses.