The City of Cape Town is now accepting applications for its 2023 engineering and construction trades apprenticeship programme. The various trades for apprenticeships include mechanics, boilermaker; carpenter; plumber and electrician.

This particular apprenticeship programme applies to City directorates that need apprentices to assist with service delivery. Apprentices gain experience at depots within the various City directorates such as Water and Sanitation, Urban Mobility, Human Settlements and Urban Waste Management. The aim of the programme is to develop skills and increase the number of qualified artisans within the Cape Town metropole.

“The City invites suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements to apply for the 2023 intake of the City’s apprenticeship programme,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Alderman Theresa Uys. Construction workers “Both the engineering and construction trades apprenticeship offer these candidates the opportunity to learn from the City’s experienced professionals who can mentor them. “Since 2019 a total of 56 apprentices were successful in their trade test examinations and are now qualified artisans in their respective fields.

“The City has since absorbed 22 of these individuals in permanent positions across the metropole. This is an opportunity not to be missed.” The apprenticeships are open to Cape Metro residents under the age of 35. Sindisile Zuke Applicants must have a minimum National Technical Certificate qualification (Mechanical and Trade Theory, Mathematics, Engineering Science and any fourth subject); or Technical Matric (Grade 12 with Mechanical Trade Theory, Mathematics, Physical Science and Technical Drawing); or Full National Certificate Vocational 4 (Mechanical with seven subjects); or Grade 12 ( Mathematics, Physical Science with other subjects).