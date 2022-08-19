A football mal meisie from Mitchells Plain is hoping to travel to Malaysia at the end of the year to fulfil her dream of one day playing for Banyana Banyana. Jordin-Leigh Liedeman, 14, says she has been playing for the last five years while she hopes one day to emulate her hero Megan Rapinoe, USA women’s football icon.

“I used to play netball but I started playing with my neighbour when they made an indoor side and from there I just fell in love with the sport. “I now play for Hotspurs Ladies FC in Rocklands but one day I hope to play for my country and maybe overseas,” she says. The Rocklands High pupil is looking forward to the trip to Malaysia where she will take part in the Kuala Lumpur International Triangle Youth Festival from 7-18 December, but needs R32 750.

IN ACTION: Defensive midfielder Jordin-Leigh Liedeman Jordin’s father, William, an avid Manchester United supporter, said: “The trip is not only for her to play football in another country and get a chance to be scouted but it is also a way for her to learn new cultures. “We really want to see her achieve her dreams of playing overseas and we feel this is a great opportunity for her because she will be playing football and also be part of a training programme that can help her studies.” The teen adds: “I play in the defensive midfield position which I enjoy because I get to be on the ball a lot and that is something I really enjoy.