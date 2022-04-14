A young woman who started playing soccer in the streets now has a chance to play overseas in Europe.

Eindhoven’s Chantay Norris, 25, has been awarded a contract but is short of funds.

She says: “I need your readers to help pay for my flight and visa to get there, the cost is R15 000.

“I got a contract with FK Saned in Lithuania and I see this as a platform to go even bigger in my soccer career.

“The trip is different for me because the league winners qualify for the women’s champions league.”

The Delft ace says she has been overseas before but it’s nothing like this.

“I was in the Futsal Women’s World Cup in 2017 in Spain.

“This time I am going there to work,” she explains.

The soccer ace says she has no funds to get to Lithuania: “Ever since Covid hit, most people have struggled and are only finding their feet now.

“I also have tried to fundraise but it’s close to impossible for me to make the money I need, so I’ll appreciate any donation.”

Chantay tells the Daily Voice she started playing street soccer with the boys at the age of six.

“I was just as good as them and even became their captain, some of them hated it because I was a female.

“I then joined Santos Ladies at the age of 11 up until the age of 24 but left in 2021 and ended up playing for Vasco Da Gama ladies where I won the Coke Cup.”

If you’d like to help Chantay, visit www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/chante-norris.

[email protected]