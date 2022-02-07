A local community project in Mitchells Plain is eager to help matric learners obtain their driver learner’s licence with free lessons being offered.

The classes are sponsored by Basil van der Merwe, the owner of Basil’s Traffic School innie Plain.

The initiative was started by Ward 76 councillor Avron Plaatjies, provincial MP Ricardo Mackenzie and Basil.

Matric pupils from Oval North High School in Beacon Valley were among the first to be part of the project that started on 31 January, followed by Lentegeur High School pupils.

Councilor Plaatjies said: “I wanted to equip young people with a skill that would make them more employable.

“South African youth unemployment stands at a staggering 77.5 %, this is enough to start a revolution and what better way than equipping our young people with a learner’s licence.”

While Basil teaches the learners, he manages the administration MacKenzie gathered sponsors.

Oval North pupil Moegamat Zane Powell, 17, says the project is opening doors for youngsters like him: People don’t understand the benefits of the learner’s licence at a young age. Some jobs require this, so it is better to be safe than sorry.”

Basil says pupils must take advantage of the opportunity.

“I was fortunate to have had my drivers licence since a young age and I’ve seen the benefits of being selected over those who don’t have a licence, so this makes me want to help these learners so they too can get a chance of being hired for a job.”

The Learners Classes are held after school.

Schools can contact Councillor Avron Plaatjies on 084 669 0570 or email [email protected]

