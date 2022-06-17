The Western Cape and Netball South Africa is drumming up support for the 2023 Netball World Cup. Netball SA officially launched Netball Fridays as the hype begins ahead of the tournament next year.

The Western Cape is hosting the tournament and Premier Alan Winde is encouraging all the people of the province to celebrate Netball Fridays where you show your support by dressing up in your Protea supporters outfit. Premier Winde said: “For the very first time in the Netball World Cup’s history, it will be taking place on the African continent, and we in the Western Cape will represent South Africa by hosting it! This is a massive achievement for us.” Winde and Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, joined the hype on Friday at the launch of Netball Fridays at Leeuwenhof.

JOY: MEC Anroux Marais playing a friendly game Minister Marais said: “We are very excited to be hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup as this will bring renewed interest in the sport but also an economic boost to the province.” Winde added: “This is because our tourism and hospitality sectors thrive during international events. We look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators to our province.” The Vice Chairperson/Secretary of the Mitchells Plain Netball Union, Shannon Trouncel, said they hope the Premier will be looking at initiatives in communities as well.