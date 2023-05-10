A 46-year-old man who cut his partner’s genitals with a pair of scissors, and then proceeded to rape her “because she took too long with the food”, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars. The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, 44, was convicted in the Kuruman Regional Court this week.

“On the evening of the commissioning of the crime, the accused had arrived at their household and demanded that the victim cook him food,” said NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane. “He left their residence to visit his friend and they consumed alcohol, and upon his return to the household, the accused allegedly ate the food and thereafter, assaulted the complainant, alleging that the victim had taken too long to prepare the food. “It is alleged that while assaulting the victim, the accused instructed her to collect some scissors and used the scissor to cut the victim’s private parts.

"The complainant alleges that the wound bled profusely, and the accused proceeded to rape the complainant. "According to the complainant, she cried during the rape and begged the accused to stop raping her as she was in severe pain." Senokoatsane said the matter was reported to the police and the man was held without bail.