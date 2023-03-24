The main ou accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of little Abira Dekhta finally has money for lawyers. Following months of delays the bail hearings are finally set to commence next month after the main accused confirmed to the court he now has a new private attorney to represent him.

This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, as the alleged kidnapper appeared alone to explain himself before Magistrate Goolam Bawa. The young girl was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. After the kidnapping took place, her school bag could still be seen on the front seat of the transport vehicle.

According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. Abira’s parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call but they never did. The police rescued her a week later from a house in Khayelitsha. In earlier court proceedings, the alleged kidnappers, who may not yet to be named due to a court order, lost an application to get the State to disclose certain aspects of the docket.