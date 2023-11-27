As hundreds of mense took to the streets in Athlone to raise awareness about gender-based violence-related crimes in the city, an activist said such cases are increasing and “nothing seems to change”. The peaceful protest, hosted by the Callas Foundation along Klipfontein Road on Friday, was supported by various organisations, as well as police, and served to provide a platform for victims to reach out.

Among the crowd were State prosecutors from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, police officers from Manenberg and Athlone, neighbourhood watches and sports clubs. BATTLE: Callas Foundation founder Caroline Peters The group gathered with placards and lined the road where they were cheered on by passing motorists, some of whom asked for assistance. Founder Caroline Peters says while various organisations across the country launch their initiatives as part of the 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, the organisation deals with horrific cases all year round.

Caroline explains: “As an organisation, we provide counselling and court support on a daily basis for victims who have suffered some of the most horrific cases. “Each year we see an increase in GBV cases and it seems nothing changes.” She says members of the team at Callas work hard to build partnerships with police, the judiciary and the National Prosecuting Authority.

And while they have welcomed recent legislative changes, including the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, it won’t do much good unless the police pull up their socks. Caroline adds: “There are some significant changes which will require police officers to check up on victims in cases where a protection order has been granted and the perpetrator still lives on the same property. “In cases where victims do not respond electronically, the officers then have the right to force entry to make sure the victim is OK.

“Now this is great in theory, but in practice we know it will fall short because resources at police stations are low. “This is where we, as organisations and individuals, can help fight the scourge of violence in our communities.” Among those who attended the peaceful march was Patricia Timotheus, 74, who is accused of stabbing her abusive husband to death.

MURDER CHARGE: Patricia Timotheus, 74. Picture supplied The elderly woman, who is now preparing to defend herself against murder charges with the help of the Women’s Legal Centre, was released on R10 00 bail by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. At the time of the incident, her family revealed that she was emotionally and verbally abused by the 72-year-old man who had a drinking problem. Patricia says: “I endured verbal abuse for 35 years and always thought it was normal. I always thought that what was being said was OK, because he wasn’t hitting me.