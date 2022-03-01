Hundreds of grieving families and community activists will descend on the Grand Parade on Saturday to attend an all-night vigil for women and children killed in the Western Cape.

Roegshanda Pascoe of the Manenberg Safety Forum says a group of organisations have teamed up to host the event known as Action Unity against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide on Saturday.

She says the organisations are working hard to obtain the signatures of one million South Africans as they petition the Constitutional Court to change the laws and policies governing the convictions of those found guilty of murdering women and children.

“There are many organisations who are standing up and saying it is time for us to petition the Constitutional Court because we see how the system is failing the victims,” Roegshanda says.

FIGHTING THE SYSTEM: Roegshanda Pascoe. File photo

“The vigil on Saturday is the first step to gather the one million signatures so we can launch our application at the Constitutional Court on 16 June.”

She says on Saturday night people will gather to commemorate those who have died as a result of gender based violence and a memorial wall will be erected in their honour.

“What we have done is looked up all the cases of just the Western Cape over the past five years and we will be honouring the women and children who have died.

“We are facing a genocide in the Western Cape and in the country and we are calling on Capetonians to come out and show their support by signing the petition.

“There will be various speakers and this will also provide a chance for the grieving families to air their frustrations and their stories.”

For more information, call Roegshanda on 082 237 9879.

