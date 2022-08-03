During the month of August, a Belhar resident will be hosting an online gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaign that she hopes can become a platform for a massive support group. Amy-Lee Julies, 28, says she has been a victim of GBV since the age of nine.

“When people think of GBV, then their minds go straight to sexual assault but it is so much more than that,” says Amy-Lee. “There is an emotional and mental aspect that can be very crippling to the victims so the awareness campaign will be to teach people how to identify those aspects before it becomes an issue. “Growing up, I was told by my family that I was stupid and ugly and that caused me to lash out at others, which made me a bully.

“In Grade 3, I had a complete breakdown while in 2019, I was diagnosed with clinical depression. “Through my own personal journey, I realised the need for having a support group of people who can help you go through the hardships and give you the advice to make you stronger.” The photographer by trade launched her campaign via her social media account, Passion 21 GBV Awareness Group.