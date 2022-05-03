A former victim of gender-based violence has become an activist and dreams of opening a safe house for vulnerable women in her community. Tershia Benjamin, 34, grew up in Belhar and says a safe house is desperately needed in her community.

The mom is launching her own NPO called Arielle House of Restoration next month. “My NPO established in July 2021 focuses on GBV and drug awareness,” she explains. “The passion and drive to start the organisation came from my stay at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in 2018, where I noticed a lack of empowerment and rehabilitation provided to the women, and I developed a strong desire to make a change.

“There has been a great need for a fully-equipped safe house in Belhar and surrounding areas as there are so many women in need of a second chance at life but do not have access to the needed resources.” She adds: “I want to have a house where women are equipped with work skills, parenting and life skills and either avenues where they are able to empower themselves. “I've been working with women for the last three years, with shelter placements, assistance with protection orders and advice, charity drives for different organisations across Cape Town.