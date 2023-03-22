In light of the recent deaths of two women at the Freedom Park informal settlement in Ottery, the Lansdowne CPF is on a mission to host gender-based violence programs, which residents say are sorely needed in the area. Nashandra Riet’s body was found in her hokkie this past Tuesday, while a young mother, Megan Jacobs, 24, was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend three days prior.

FOUND DEAD: Nashandra Riet According to the Mitchells Plain Cluster Community Policing Board chairperson Rafique Foflonker, they are aware of the issues in Freedom Park. “As far as GBV hotspots are concerned, Freedom Park is high on our radar, as is Flamingo Crescent in Lansdowne.” He said the GBV program is focused on women who are currently or have been in abusive relationships.

“We want to speak to the victims, we want to show them that organisations and structures are wanting to help them, to put an exit plan in place for them and gradually empower these women.” The Lansdowne victim support teams held a workshop for victims of GBV on Saturday. “We took [victims] them to a workshop and they got to share their stories and learn from each other, how to cope. I also had an opportunity to speak to them,” Foflonker added. “I had a chance to speak to the family of Megan Jacobs; I saw her young daughter that is now motherless, so we want to bring the victims of GBV out of Freedom Park.”