The Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies say the 16 Days of Activism is not enough to tackle a massive problem like gender-based violence. The group of aunties gathered on Tuesday on the corner of Jakes Gerwel and Bluegum Avenue to make their voices heard.

Founder Soraya Salie says GBV only gets attention during the annual campaign. “We want it to be for 365 days, because every year it focuses on the 16 days, but throughout the year there is continuous violence and abuse against women and children,” she explains. Soraya Salie “It’s important that we should have programs and awareness throughout the year and to also work closely with all the parties involved. Change begins with us, we want to be the change.

“There are a lot of social ills that contribute to this major social ill in our community, and therefore the awareness and the marches or just protesting is important.” Edna Peterson, 71, describes GBV as an evil that’s happening in almost every community. “It is something that the government must step in and be more strict with punishment.”