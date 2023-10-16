A gender-based violence activist from Hanover Park has opened a case against him for allegedly harassing and intimidating her.

Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede, who was previously charged with rape, is weer in die sop.

According to Evolino Adams, the councillor is targeting her after he sent a dozen law enforcement officers along with housing officials to inspect her house in Walvis Court on Thursday.

CLAIMS: GBV activist Evolino Adams.

“He personally told the housing official to put me out because I’m illegal. I’m not living illegally. The homeowner is my brother-in-law and he is here,” she explained.

The community worker adds: “This is a personal issue he has with me. Hy het my vel van my gesig af getrek, by sending all the vans to my place, I felt like a criminal.