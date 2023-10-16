Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede, who was previously charged with rape, is weer in die sop.
A gender-based violence activist from Hanover Park has opened a case against him for allegedly harassing and intimidating her.
According to Evolino Adams, the councillor is targeting her after he sent a dozen law enforcement officers along with housing officials to inspect her house in Walvis Court on Thursday.
“He personally told the housing official to put me out because I’m illegal. I’m not living illegally. The homeowner is my brother-in-law and he is here,” she explained.
The community worker adds: “This is a personal issue he has with me. Hy het my vel van my gesig af getrek, by sending all the vans to my place, I felt like a criminal.
“He used government resources for his personal gain.”
However, Van der Rheede has denied the allegations, saying it’s “politically driven”.
“I wasn’t part of the operation, I don’t work for law enforcement or Human Settlements,” he added.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says Evolino’s allegations are being investigated by Lansdowne SAPS.
“This case (intimidation) was transferred to Philippi SAPS for further investigation. No arrest as yet and the investigation continues,” Van Wyk added.
Van der Rheede says he isn’t aware of the police case, adding that City officials visit homes across the metropole where people are allegedly living illegally.
“The City has the right to apply the policy without fear or favour,” he said.
Van der Rheede was arrested in October 2022 for rape and released on R1 000 bail.
He was accused of raping a young woman who worked as a neighbourhood watch patroller in his ward.