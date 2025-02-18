MINISTER of Sports Gayton Mckenzie has hit back at accusations of corruption and that he gives baantjies vir boeties. His response comes after the City Press reported that authors slammed McKenzie for the choices made on the delegation for the Havana International Book Fair.

According to the publication, McKenzie allegedly ignored major voices in writing circles, and instead included “his cronies” including media personality personality Unathi Nkayi, among them “promoters” of his party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Writing on Facebook after the mense left for Cuba, he said: “My crime was wanting inclusion. I received a list that I am supposed to sign for writers and poets to go to Cuba. I am the final signatory as the minister at [the] department of sport, arts and culture.” “I took one look at that list and told the acting director general, chief of staff and my spokesperson that I want to see more inclusion.

“I want it clear that it should have coloured and white people also. I will never be ashamed of my instruction.” He adds: “I can pull you previous trips undertaken overseas and you will see who was excluded. I will never apologise for wanting to include all races. “Racism shall never find a place under my watch, lastly to all these politically connected writers that are complaining, your time of giving instructions to my department is over.