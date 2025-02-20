SOUTH Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says he “loves” US President Donald Trump. Trump has SA firmly in his crosshairs since taking office last month.

The American has signed an Executive Order stopping all foreign aid to Mzansi and has offered Afrikaners refugee status. Trump’s order accuses the government of land grabs targeting whites and helping Iran’s nuclear weapon program. But in a video shared widely on social media, McKenzie said not agreeing on certain things is normal and that does not mean you must not listen to those with different views.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader says: “Listen, let me tell you something, before all these things, my friends knew I loved Donald Trump. I love that man. The PA knows. “Now all of a sudden, I must not love Donald Trump? I have loved him since the days of his reality show.” The Sports Minister went on to compare the love he has for the 47th US president to that of the one he has with his partner – when there are fights but they find a way back to each other.

He adds: “I want to say that we can differ but, that does not mean that we must not listen to each other.” McKenzie, however, also supported president Cyril Ramaphosa in standing up to Trump amid rising tensions between SA and the US in early February. Speaking on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s SMWX podcast, he said that no president should be bullied.

McKenzie explained: “For me, it was brave what [Ramaphosa] said. But I want to say that America needs South Africa in particular and South Africa needs America. “It’s our second biggest trading partner. Where I think America is wrong, is that they believe this nonsense... [and] that’s not how you speak to another president. “A president shouldn’t be reading on the internet what you think of their dissatisfaction. But the biggest thing America did wrong was to believe this saying ‘White people are under siege’. That is not true.”