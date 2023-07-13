A gay matric pupil from Paarl is on a mission to clear his name after his alleged ex-boyfriend denied their relationship when the latter’s parents found out. Ashwill Spochter, 18, who attends Noorder Paarl Secondary School, says he dated a fellow pupil, also 18, for more than a year.

But he claimed that since the boy’s parents found out, he has been physically assaulted and accused of sexual grooming, and now faces a disciplinary hearing at school. DESPERATE: Pupil Ashwill Spochter, 18, wants to clear his name. Picture supplied “We were together for a year and three months. We attended school together but we officially met at his cousin’s memorial service,” Ashwill explains. “We chatted on the phone and then he asked me to be his boyfriend.”

According to Ashwill, things were going well until the other boy’s mother discovered their romantic conversations on his cellphone. “The mother came to make skandaal at my house. She also brought the police to the school to talk to me,” he says. “The principal even had to close the door because my safety was at risk. The father threatened me on Facebook Messenger after I spoke to the mother.”

TROUBLE: Text messages between the boys. In a screenshot of the alleged threat seen by the Daily Voice, someone tells Ashwill: “Hello P**sietjie you are now busy working on my P*** because you don’t speak like that to my wife and I promise you that I’m not someone that you or anyone from your family want to mess with. I will kick you in your P***.” In other screenshots, the boy tells Ashwill that he lied about their relationship because he was scared. Ashwill says he was accused of sexually grooming the boy.

“The father came and smacked me at school and his son then made a case of sexual harassment and sending inappropriate text messages against me. “The Education Department from Noorder Paarl and my legal representation met on 17 June but I was found not guilty,” he says. But according to Millicent Merton from the WCED, a disciplinary hearing on the matter must still be heard: “The disciplinary hearing will be held after schools reopen for the third term.”

HEARING PLANNED: WCED’s Millicent Merton. File photo The Daily Voice made contact with the other boy’s family via WhatsApp texts and phone calls but they did not respond. Ashwill’s mother Barbara said her and her son have been humiliated and traumatised by the family’s actions. “He is currently receiving counselling and psychological help,” the ma added.

After taking out several protection orders against each other, the two families are currently participating in a mediation process at the Paarl Magistrate’s Court. Barbara explained that she has accepted her son’s sexuality and urged the other boy's family to do the same. “My son was never at their house but that boy was here by us,” she adds.