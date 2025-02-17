THE Muslim Judicial Council of SA (MJC) and the Cape Town Ulama Board have condemned the murder of imam Muhsin Hendricks and called on authorities to establish the motive behind the attack. Hendricks, who was dubbed the world’s first openly gay imam, was gunned down in an apparent hit in Gqeberha over the weekend.

The shocking shooting was caught on CCTV cameras and shows the vehicle he was travelling in being blocked off in Bethelsdorp where a gunman is seen walking towards the passenger window and firing several shots at him. At the time, claims arose on social media that Hendricks had travelled to Gqeberha for a wedding. Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting is unknown. She says: “The police are seeking information to solve a murder case that was reported at SAPS Bethelsdorp following a shooting incident that took place at Extension 24, Bethelsdorp, early on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CCTV footage of shooting went viral “It is alleged that at approximately 10am, the deceased, 58, Imam Moegsien Hendricks, and a driver were inside a gold-coloured VW T-Roc in Haley Place, Extension 24, Bethelsdorp, when a silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off. “Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle. “Thereafter, they fled the scene and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was shot and killed.”

In a statement the MJC called on cops to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book, noting the alleged motive behind the murder was hatred towards Hendricks for his views. The statement reads: “It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred towards Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relations. “While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin’s views are incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community.”

The Cape Town Ulama Board has called on mense not to speculate. The scholarly group adds: “We maintain that Islamic teachings firmly condemn violence, murder or such actions that undermine the rule of law and destabilise society. “Thus, the Cape Town Ulama Board urges our communities to allow the law to investigate the incident, and by following due process, we hope to maintain peace and order.”