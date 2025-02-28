A YOUNG man from Manenberg has undergone facial reconstruction surgery after being viciously attacked as he was falsely accused of being gay. The shocked family of Rayarn Kennis, 22, says he has spent the past two weeks recovering in hospital after the vicious attack on Valentine’s Day while walking home from work.

His family has shared CCTV footage of the alleged attacker and explained the bizarre attack dates back to December. Aunt Deidre, 26, says the family rushed the young man to hospital after he arrived at home bleeding after the vicious beating. EINA: Kennis’s swollen face The aunty explains: “Rayarn works at a clothing store in Sable Square and in December this customer came into the shop.

“The footage shows Rayarn taking a pair of shorts from the rack to help another customer and this guy gets angry and asks him ‘Is jy dan gay?’. Smiling “You can see Rayarn smiling because the guy must have gotten the wrong idea and Rayarn simply walks away, but the customer threatened him before leaving the store.”

Deidre says her nephew was followed before he was attacked more than a month after the store incident. She tells the Daily Voice: “He got off the taxi at Sherwood Park and was walking home when a car stopped and this guy just got out and started attacking him with a knuckle buster. They took his bag and he ran to another relative for help. “We were so shocked that the guy would come after all this time to attack him and Rayarn is not gay.”

She said after spending weeks in the hospital recovering they were informed that the bones in his face needed to be reconstructed due to the extensive damage caused. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sable Square incident She adds: “The doctors told us that there was substantial damage to the bones around his nose and on Thursday he went for reconstructive surgery. “The family is still very confused about why he would go so far to follow him and wait over a simple incident that he misunderstood. Rayarn does not even know this guy.”