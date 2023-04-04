Lavender Hill residents went bos on Sunday when they moered a man believed to be part of a group of extortionists targeting huiswinkels. Chaos broke out in Depsiton Crescent shortly after 1pm as Law Enforcement officers and police were sent in to calm the situation after one of the men were stabbed.

Videos and photographs of the incident show residents surrounding a man who appeared to be gasping for air while lying in the street. CAUGHT IN CHAOS: The man, 32, was stabbed in Depsiton Crescent. Pictute supplied According to spaza shop owner, Badru Jamaal, 29, the drama unfolded when a group of skollies descended on his winkel demanding protection money. “I was in the shop and these four guys just arrived out of the blue asking me for protection money,” he tells Daily Voice.

“They told me that I must give them R1000 and I said I don’t have and they then said I must give them R100 now. “I told them I’ve been here eight years and never paid protection money.” IRATE: Residents at the scene. Picture supplied He says the gang threatened to shoot him but he ran away.

“I just ran away to the back of the shop. I didn't even see if they had a gun. I don’t know those guys and have no idea which one they beat up.’ A 55-year-old witness, who asked not to be named, says the man attacked by residents was merely walking with the gangsters. “He is from Capricorn and was just walking with the gangsters and when the community came for them, the others ran away but they got him and so they moered him.

“People are kwaad because the gangsters from the hokkies want to come and take over here and when you phone the police they take long to come.” VOLATILE: Police and paramedics attending the scene on Sunday afternoon. Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirms they were called to the scene and says: “A member of the public was stabbed and assaulted by a mob of people. “Law Enforcement stabilised the scene and an ambulance was requested.”