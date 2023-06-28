A resident from Belhar is gatvol of waiting on the City of Cape Town to get its gat in rat after reporting a moerse sinkhole in front of her house weeks ago. Bernita Neethling says the hole in front of her Chestnut Way home is so big that they have to manoeuvre their car out of the driveway carefully, while two neighbours’ cars have already gotten stuck.

“The ground sank in the week it was storming so. I’m supposing it was caused by a burst water pipe in the road that the City came to fix but they left the hole just as it is,” a frustrated Bernita explained. She has logged a call with the City and on June 19, also made her Ward councillor Johanna Martlow aware of the sinkhole. GATVOL: Sinkhole “To date I have received no assistance from her. She rather gave me pathetic, sarcastic responses but could not advise a solution to the problem,” a fed-up Bernita added.

“I later learnt that she also blocked me on WhatsApp because my messages aren’t going through.” She believes that the City is not showing up in support of their residents. “All they did was fix the water pipe, to fix the sinkhole they threw sand over it and said someone else would come and close it,” Bernita added.

“My problem is that that sand will also eventually give way with the rain. “There were already two big cars that got stuck in that hole, so something needs to be done because I am fed-up of logging complaints the whole time.” UNHAPPY: Residents in Chestnut Way getting a closer look Meanwhile, Martlow told the Daily Voice that she did indeed block Bernita on WhatsApp, but only did so because she became abusive.