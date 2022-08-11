Ottery residents say they have been living with a foul stench in the air after their sewage drains have been blocked for three weeks while their calls to the City have mostly gone unanswered. Lameze Allie, who has been living in her Trenance Road home for the last 11 years, said her family have been scared to use their toilets for the last three weeks.

“When you flush then stuff comes back up and now we are scared that it will overflow which is not good in a house with four adults. “At first, I made an online complaint about it and I keep getting messages from the City saying it will be looked into but nothing happens while it has been going on for at least three weeks. “It is upsetting that we have to sit with this issue because we pay rates and being scared to use your own toilet is just unacceptable.”

SIES: Sewage water Another Trenance Road resident, Ernie Sampson, said the drains outside his home started to stink on Monday. “The storm drain in front of my house is filled with this sewage water and it smells really bad but now it is starting to come out in my garage. “I managed to put a plunger down there to stop it a bit but it is still coming up.”

Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien said the problem was caused by a blockage in a collector sewer on a field near Trenance Road. “This sewer passes through the Freedom Park informal settlement on the other side. “From the information that the City has received, it appears that residents are removing sewer manhole covers and then dump waste into the sewer system.