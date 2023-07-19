A mysterious gas smell has left authorities scratching their heads after several communities across Cape Town complained about it on Monday night. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services received numerous reports of a strong smell of gas in areas such as Bonteheuwel, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain and Sea Point.

Carelse confirms that Fire and Rescue Services were sent out to investigate the complaints but could not locate the source of the smell. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse. File photo “Our call centre phoned several entities – Afrox, Astron, the airport, the harbour and the Air Pollution department; however no one reported any gas leaks,” he explained. The situation is being monitored, Carelse adds.

“At this point, the fire service is not able to pinpoint the source of the smell,” he said. “We call on anyone with information that could help shed light on the matter to please report it to our Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.” Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says he also experienced the strong smell of gas early Monday evening.