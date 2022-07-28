The gardener implicated in the kidnapping of businessman Ismail Rajah will spend more time in the mang as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) couldn’t confirm his address. Elijah Silinga, 30, appeared in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was expected to be released on bail.

However the matter was postponed for him to hear bail conditions from Section 62 (f) and for correctional services to confirm his address. Magistrate Asanda Shasha said: “There was no report handed in, the officers went to the provided address but they couldn’t find the address which is in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.” But Silinga’s relatives who were in the public gallery told the court that they never received any official visit.

“I am always at home... They can come at any time. I will wait for them,” said one family member. POSTPONED: Matter at the Bellville Court Silinga denied being one of the men who kept Rajah a prisoner at a house in Khayelitsha for 111 days. Rajah, the founder of Good Hope Construction, was taken from his company in Parow Valley on 9 March by six armed men.

He was rescued by police in Mandela Park on 28 June. Silinga and Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa were arrested on that day, while the man who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping, Luntu Ndika-Ndika, was already in jail at the time he was charged. The men are being charged with seven counts for their alleged involvement in criminal gang activity and carrying out kidnappings for ransom.