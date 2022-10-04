Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder case after a gardener was stabbed to death in Wallacedene. The bloody body of the man was found lying next to a spaza shop.

“The body of a 41-year-old man was found in Boesak Street, with a stab wound to the chest. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk. The man was found by residents who were on their way to the winkel on Sunday morning. His lyf was covered in blood and he was identified as Buiselo Stafa, a well-known gardener in the area.

Angeline Booysen, 48, from Wallacedene, said: “I went to the spaza early morning here in Boesak Street and I saw a man lying on the ground. “I thought he was drunk and that he was tieping on the pavement. “I bought my groceries and on the way back I walked up to him, and that is when I saw the blood coming out of his mouth and trickling from under his right arm.

“He was still alive but was unable to speak. I called other people and they said he was stabbed in the chest, on his left side.” Angeline added that mense immediately called the police. “People here recognised him and said he was a gardener. We were all very shocked, we don’t know who or why he was attacked.