The man accused of strangling an elderly Ottery couple to death during a house robbery has fingered his friend as the murderer, and claimed the deceased were like parents to him.

This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as gardener Gcinlelitha Ngcobelothe took the stand in his own defence.

Sitting in the dock, the former gardener of Rugaya and Riedewaan Addinall accused relatives of trying to mislead the court about his relationship with the couple.

Ngcobelothe and his co-accused Lwazi Ntsibantsiba are charged with the double murder on 5 January 2019.

The duo were arrested after the couple, both aged 82, were found strangled to death and their possessions packed in their Mercedes-Benz in the driveway.

VICTIMS: Elderly couple Riedewaan and Rugaya Addinall. Picture supplied

Shortly after the murders, cops arrested the duo from Delft and they were charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the indictment, Ngcobelothe had allegedly taken his friend to the Addinalls’ house and had planned to rob them.

It states that the duo tied ligatures around the and forced rat poison pellets into Rugaya’s mouth.

Ngcobelothe told the court that he met Lwazi through his uncle and had hired him to assist with maintenance jobs.

He said on the day of the murders, Lwazi accompanied him to the couple’s house where he became enraged when they instructed him to clean inside the house.

He alleged that Lwazi did not want to do “women’s work” and instead left.

Ngcobelothe said he proceeded with mowing the lawn and washing the car.

He later called Lwazi to walk with him to a grocery store to buy various items for Rugaya and after dropping the groceries, he left.

He further testified that he went to Kraaifontein for another job and left Lwazi at the Addinalls’ house and claimed he only became aware of the murders several days later when cops showed up at his home and arrested him.

TRAGEDY: Ottery couple strangled

Questioned by Lwazi’s defence lawyer, Ngcobelothe said relatives who had come to testify misled the court.

This follows two earlier testimonies by relatives who said that Rugaya would never have given him a remote control to access the property.

“Her husband called her Gaya and I called her ouma.

“Me and them, especially Mrs Addinall, had a very good relationship. I used to take them as my parents,” Ngcobelothe testified.

“They used to explain everything to me and give me support. They [the relatives] are trying to mislead the court.

“They don't know me and they did not know the relationship [I had with the couple].

“I spent 10 years with them and I never saw them [the relatives], only in court.”

The case continues.

[email protected]