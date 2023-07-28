The son of an alleged Fancy Boys gangster has been shot in the back and may never walk again. The 16-year-old was struck just metres away from his house in Scheldt Walk in Manenberg on Wednesday evening.

According to a family member, who asked to remain anonymous, the boy wasn’t involved with any gangs but was targeted because of his father’s affiliation. “Die kind is nie ‘n gangster nie. He is an innocent child, just 16 years old,” she said. “He can’t attend school because they think he is one because his father is the gangster. His daddy was a HL [Hard Livings] but now he is a Fancy Boy.”

The woman said skollies wrongly believe the youngster and his twin brother witnessed a shooting in which her husband was killed four months ago. SCENE: Scheldt Walk in Manenberg “The person who killed him is in jail, but it seems he is sending his people to do the thing. “To us it seems as if they are looking for the witness who was present when they killed my husband in my house,” she added.

She said the boy is currently in a critical condition in hospital where doctors are assessing him after he suffered a spinal injury. “We are waiting for the doctors to say whether he will be able to walk again or not.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed an attempted murder case is being investigated.

“Manenberg police attended to the crime scene and were told that the victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment in a private vehicle,” Twigg explained. “The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his back. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” DETAILS: SAPS’ Wesley Twigg The hartseer relative said the family don’t feel safe in the area anymore: “If we walk to the shop we have to look behind us all the time, it’s not right that our lives are in danger.”

The ongoing gang war between the Hard Livings and the Fancy Boys has claimed several lives already. In May, a 23-year-old mom, Tamsyn Philips, was killed in Dina Court after she apparently witnessed a gang hit by the Fancy Boys. The family of Christopher de Jongh, 28, who also died in the shooting, claimed that he was the intended target.