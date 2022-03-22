Following the murder of an innocent man during the early hours on Monday, the community of Egoli informal settlement marched to skop gangsters out of their area.

Egoli resident Warren Adams was shot and killed while going to the toilet outside his house at 3.30am, allegedly by a member of the Six Bobs gang, who have been trying to muscle in on the area.

Community leader, AB Fransman, said: “Warren was an innocent guy that was just going to the toilet when this guy shot and killed him.

“The community was upset this happened and so past 8, they decided to march to the hokkie where the gangsters stay and destroy it.

“At the end of the day, they chased out a lot of people involved with the gangsters because we do not need those types of people living here.”

COMMUNITY LEADER: AB Fransman, 58

The 58-year-old said Warren was 29 years old and might have been shot after being intimidated by the gangsters.

“When the gangsters see a young man walking around, then they approach them and try to intimidate the guys,” he says.

“Warren must have spoken back and that is why they shot him but he was just going to the toilet.

“This type of thing has been going on for some time now and the people have just had enough.”

AB added the community have called for a bigger police presence in the area.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting took place and that a murder case has been opened by Philippi police.

“Upon arrival, police found the body of a 29-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” he said.

