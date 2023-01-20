Residents of Tafelsig were shocked when two gunmen dressed in school uniforms shot a man dead in Mountain View Street yesterday morning. According to an eye witness who cannot be named due to safety reasons, the shooting is a gang-related affair between the Mafias and the Fancy Boys and took place after 7am as children were making their way to school.

“My son and his friends were walking and all the children who stay by the Mafias’ side walked over to the high school [Tafelsig High]. I was standing on the corner and these two gunmen went towards the shop. “The one that was shooting had a Cascade Primary school jacket on and the other one had a Tafelsig High jacket on, but they had caps on their head. “The deceased came out by a house in Mountain Street and, as he was standing on the last step, they just started shooting all through his face. It was about six or seven gunshots that went off,” the witness explained.

“The shooters are Mafias and the one they shot dead was a Fancy Boy, but he has high rank in prison. I was shouting for my child, and all the children ran home. cAsE: A suspect set to appear in court. “When I felt better I went to go have a look and half of his face was shot away.” The witness said residents fear for their lives as the retaliation might be serious.