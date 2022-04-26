Police are investigating the murder of a suspected gangster who was shot dead inside a Brackenfell nightclub early on Sunday morning.

The trendy Metronome Sports Bar located in the industrial area is known for its strict security.

A Daily Voice source reveals the victim and his attacker both arrived in a group of about 30 gangsters who had been trying to extort protection money from the jol.

DJs Eezy E, Joey, Damian and Allen were on the line-up to play at the venue on Saturday night.

“Gangsters have been demanding protection money for a while now and so we believe it’s linked to the club refusing to oblige,” says the source.

“The person, who was shot, was part of the gang who arrived in a vrag of around 30 men.

“It wasn’t a rival gang member, they were seen together before the shooting.”

A patron told Daily Voice: “I was walking to the toilet and past the guy before he was shot and killed. When I was done, I wanted to walk out of the toilet but when I heard that first shot, I stayed, it was hectic.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Metronome, the owner refused to comment on the incident, saying: “As jy gaan weet, gaan jy weet dis gang-related, sodra ek my naam op a stukkie f**ken koerant sit, dan is ek mos vrek, man” before he slammed the phone down.

INVESTIGATION: Murder at Metronome Sports Bar innie Brackenfell on Sunday morning

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the shooting and says no arrests have been made.

“During the early hours of Sunday at around 1.45am, an unknown male person was shot and killed in a club in the industrial area of Brackenfell by unknown suspects who fled the scene in a blue Renault,” he says.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the murder is yet to be determined.

“Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

[email protected]