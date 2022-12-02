A talented young soccer player was mercilessly gunned down in Manenberg while playing outside his council flat amid a raging gang war. The Cape Flats community was plunged into chaos on Wednesday as various gangs turned their guns on each other in a fight over drug turf.

Hartseer residents gathered at the home of Joshua Fisher, 21, yesterday morning saying they are still reeling in shock after the spate of shootings that claimed three lives. According to a Daily Voice source, the trouble started on Wednesday afternoon when a member of the Hard Livings gang came under attack right outside the Manenberg police station. HOT SPOT: Police and medics at the scene of a deadly shooting The brazen attack saw skurke fire more than 20 skote at a rival gangster but failed to kill him.

“They fired so many times but only hit him in the bum and the leg and he was taken to hospital,” says the source. “From what we know so far, the Fancy Boys have declared war on the Hard Livings and plan to take over the whole Manenberg like they did in Heideveld. But we know the HLs won’t stand back and take this,” the source adds. Later that night, skollies entered the home of another HL known as ‘Poncho’ and shot him dead.

Moments later, an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of Peta Court where Joshua and his two friends Munier Isaacs and Raeez Solomons were playing soccer. Joshua’s hartseer mom Shamiela says she could not believe it when she heard her son crying for help as he took his last breath. DEVASTATED: Mother Shamiela “They were playing soccer here in front like they did every night.

“The car just came and the guys got out and started shooting,” she explains. “When I came down I just heard him shouting: ‘Mammie, help me’. Then he died. “We are so heartbroken because all he did was work in the house and play soccer for Salvo FC.

“He is expecting his first child in February next year and he already named her Zoe. “How can they just take an innocent child’s life like that? They have taken my heart away.” INVESTIGATING: Officers at the scene of the gang shootout Isaacs was shot in the legs causing damage to his knees while Solomons had emergency surgery after bullets ripped through his liver.